Antiample (XAMP) Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Antiample has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Antiample has a market cap of $1.72 million and $1,078.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Antiample alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00046542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.98 or 0.00213703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00096834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011469 BTC.

About Antiample

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.