Anyswap (ANY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.62 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 61.1% against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $11.59 or 0.00021128 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $215.99 million and $12.62 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00129666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00082962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,023.07 or 1.00324537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.91 or 0.06219166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

