Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Cut by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,225 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of AON worth $48,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AON by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AON by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,976,000.

AON stock opened at $294.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $302.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

