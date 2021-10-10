APENFT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $118.82 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, APENFT has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $76.09 million and approximately $118.82 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.52 or 0.00225639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00100362 BTC.

About APENFT

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

