ApeSwap Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.85 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00003902 BTC on major exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $141.95 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00061691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00127554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00081172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.03 or 1.00165885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.47 or 0.06086419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003056 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 64,778,910 coins and its circulating supply is 64,462,145 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

