API3 Price Tops $3.86 (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, API3 has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 coin can now be purchased for about $3.86 or 0.00007082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $142.54 million and $5.24 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

