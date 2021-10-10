Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $59.44 million and $5.89 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00103319 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.90 or 0.00436459 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00035686 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001623 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

