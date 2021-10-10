Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,549,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.10% of Apollo Global Management worth $158,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $65.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $17,479,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,325,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,593,979 shares of company stock worth $154,283,743. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

