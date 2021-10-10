Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,801 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,984,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,593,979 shares of company stock worth $154,283,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $65.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

