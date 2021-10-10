AppCoins (APPC) Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $18.56 million and $492,246.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00223614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00098476 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,598,926 coins and its circulating supply is 244,598,925 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

