Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.7% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Apple by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,208,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,224,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,830 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $142.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

