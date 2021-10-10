Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,193,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 590,860 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Apple worth $4,135,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.68. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.