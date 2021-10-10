APY.Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $33.74 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $33.74 million and approximately $533,670.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00063372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00128801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00082207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,047.36 or 1.00379434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.36 or 0.06253480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003172 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,884,762 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

