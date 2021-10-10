ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,007,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.85% of ArcBest worth $116,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

ARCB stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.