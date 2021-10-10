Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,523,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,654 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 5.05% of Arco Platform worth $46,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 223.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 167,712 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 135.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 20.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 13.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 127,564 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 19.5% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 962,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 157,210 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARCE shares. Itau BBA Securities raised Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

ARCE opened at $20.35 on Friday. Arco Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.