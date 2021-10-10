Arepacoin Market Capitalization Hits $56,851.92 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $56,851.92 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Arepacoin

AREPA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,180,600 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

