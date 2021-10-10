Ares Protocol (ARES) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $563,233.00

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $563,233.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00131397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00084070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,413.69 or 1.00077680 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.52 or 0.06267786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003181 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,503,638 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

