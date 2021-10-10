argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 649,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.26% of argenx worth $195,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 25.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in argenx by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $295.72 on Friday. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $244.98 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.36.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

