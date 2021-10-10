Arion Achieves Market Capitalization of $48,602.15 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Arion has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $48,602.15 and $63.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00134837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,002.77 or 1.00243586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.63 or 0.06469273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,773,225 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

