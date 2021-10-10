Arion One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Arion has a market cap of $58,342.61 and $9.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arion has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00061691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00127554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00081172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.03 or 1.00165885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.47 or 0.06086419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,776,798 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.