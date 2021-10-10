Ark Price Tops $2.30 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Ark has a market capitalization of $304.25 million and approximately $643.15 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00004161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008673 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,481,820 coins and its circulating supply is 132,360,923 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

