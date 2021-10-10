ARMOR Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $914,379.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $14.93 million and approximately $914,379.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00129666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00082962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,023.07 or 1.00324537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.91 or 0.06219166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003171 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

