Arqma Hits Market Capitalization of $540,263.65 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Arqma has a total market cap of $540,263.65 and $1,023.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,423.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.90 or 0.06255271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00319126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $594.78 or 0.01073152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00096976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.26 or 0.00493036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.33 or 0.00341611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.85 or 0.00319092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004956 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,990,031 coins and its circulating supply is 10,945,487 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.