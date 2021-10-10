Arqma Price Hits $0.0501 on Top Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Arqma has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $548,268.00 and $979.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,080.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.46 or 0.06487737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.85 or 0.00328338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $614.68 or 0.01115976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00100513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.67 or 0.00507753 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.83 or 0.00348274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.30 or 0.00327348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,982,711 coins and its circulating supply is 10,938,167 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

