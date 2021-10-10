Arweave 1-Day Volume Hits $33.55 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Arweave has a market cap of $1.94 billion and approximately $33.55 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $58.22 or 0.00106103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021990 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000048 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002370 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.