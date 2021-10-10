Arweave Price Hits $61.98 (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Arweave has a market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $52.58 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $61.98 or 0.00109841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00021708 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003165 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.