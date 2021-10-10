Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $3,903,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $3,228,000.

ASND stock opened at $169.27 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

