ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of ASGN worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the second quarter worth about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 4,262.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $123.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.94. ASGN Incorporated has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

