ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of ASML worth $1,002,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 391.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $16.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $730.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,817. The company has a market cap of $299.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $357.38 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $811.44 and its 200 day moving average is $718.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

