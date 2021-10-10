Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,510 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,383 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125,526 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after buying an additional 138,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after buying an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,271,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after buying an additional 139,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

