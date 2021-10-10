AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,916 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up about 2.3% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $19,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 183.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $60.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $61.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

