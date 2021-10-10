Ativo Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 0.9% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,445,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $27,900,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW opened at $195.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.58. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.94 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.31.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

