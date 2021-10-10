Ativo Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

