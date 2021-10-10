Ativo Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares during the quarter. HP comprises approximately 0.9% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after buying an additional 1,233,577 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in HP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after buying an additional 620,840 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.89 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

