Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after buying an additional 62,847 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,248,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $87.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.09. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

