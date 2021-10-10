Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Open Text by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Open Text by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Open Text by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.94. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.