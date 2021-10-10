Ativo Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total value of $5,132,418.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $291.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.20 and a 52-week high of $340.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

