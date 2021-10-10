Ativo Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ativo Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,790,000 after acquiring an additional 58,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $207.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.96.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

