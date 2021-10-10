Ativo Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 198.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.28.

NYSE SHW opened at $289.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

