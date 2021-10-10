Ativo Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

GOOGL opened at $2,795.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,487.00 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,790.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,513.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

