Ativo Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,086 shares during the period. Wipro accounts for approximately 4.2% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 59,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.