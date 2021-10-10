Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 12,041 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,041 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of HeadHunter Group worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 559.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,992,000 after buying an additional 1,175,449 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 699,126 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. HeadHunter Group PLC has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $58.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

