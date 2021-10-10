Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CGI by 6.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,709,000 after acquiring an additional 493,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 811,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CGI by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,890,000 after acquiring an additional 42,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 101.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CGI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,015,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,427,000 after acquiring an additional 146,169 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $87.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.87. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

