Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 758 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $200.20 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

