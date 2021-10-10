Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 8,734 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 3.6% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 308.0% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $161.52 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $439.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

