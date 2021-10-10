Atomic Wallet Coin Price Tops $1.47 on Top Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002689 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and $22,180.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00063316 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00047055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

