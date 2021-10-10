Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Atrion worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 199,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,245,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 14.7% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 31,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,501,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,334,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 159.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atrion alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $684.69 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a one year low of $567.00 and a one year high of $783.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $690.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.29.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.