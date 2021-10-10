AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,688 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $26.77. 38,968,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,566,672. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $191.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

