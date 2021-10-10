AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,451 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.