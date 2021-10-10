AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,988,036 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 48,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 114,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 38,968,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,566,672. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

